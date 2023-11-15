UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State University has introduced new sensory spaces across campus libraries, in an effort to continue to diversify its campuses.

The University Libraries, as part of the LibWell initiative, is currently piloting three sensory rooms. These rooms can be found at Penn State Berks’ Thun Library, Penn State Brandywine’s Vairo Library and Pattee Library at University Park’s campus. These sensory rooms are to help students with sensory impairments and neurodiversity.

What is a sensory room?

Sensory rooms use special equipment, furniture and lighting to create a controlled environment to help calm people’s nerves, give an increased feeling of safety and also help lower stress and anxiety. These rooms help meet the needs of neurodiverse students, such as those living with autism, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, dyslexia and PTSD.

“The Libraries is committed to advancing the success and well-being of our students, and that means thinking about our spaces, services, resources and programs differently,” Rebecca Miller Waltz, University Libraries’ associate dean for learning and engagement, said. “These sensory rooms are a great example of re-envisioning spaces and prioritizing resources in a way that directly supports our students’ needs. We hope that this is just the first step of many that will ultimately lead us toward more inclusive, welcoming and supportive spaces for our community.”

“There is a strong need for therapeutic spaces at colleges that can help students block out harmful sensory distractions and relieve the huge burden of anxiety many students bear,” Brett Spencer, reference and instruction librarian for Penn State Berks’ Thun Library, said. “We want to make sensory-safe places that can help students maximize their wellness and learning.”

Why is Penn State making this move now?

Well, according to their press release, studies show that up to one in 20 students might be affected by sensory processing disorders or may deal with sensory problems that can interfere with their studies. The goal for these rooms is to help reduce barriers that students with sensory issues suffer and offer a “sense of belonging” for students.

“We know from new research and our campus disability coordinator that neurodivergent students are a growing part of our population, and we felt we could improve our spaces for these students,” Teresa Slobuski, head librarian at Penn State Brandywine’s Vairo Library, said.

The sensory space at University Park is located within the Collaboration Commons at Pattee Library. It was crafted entirely by students in the Evanisko Project, a multi-year grant collaboration between University Libraries and the Department of Graphic Design. The Pattee Library’s Sensory Space utilizes colored lighting, tactile puzzles, sensory stickers, yoga props, weighted blankets and an Alpha egg chair.

Who can visit these sensory spaces?

“Anyone who feels overwhelmed by the stressors of academic life is welcome here,” said Slobuski, who added that spaces like the Libraries’ sensory rooms demonstrate the University Libraries’ commitment to every student’s well-being.”

More information about the Sensory Rooms can be found on Penn State’s website.