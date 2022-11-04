CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Penn State community service organization is partnering with the Centre County YMCA to fight food insecurity.

On Monday, November 7, the Lion Ambassadors will be packing backpacks for the YMCA’s Anti-Hunger School Backpack program.

The organization says more than 30% of Penn State students have reported experiencing food insecurity.

“You can talk about hunger, but unless you see it or unless you see how it’s being handled you really don’t understand it,” Anti-Hunger Program Director Mel Curtis said. “That’s the biggest reason why the Lion Ambassadors jumped out on this because this is a way that they can show other students what Penn State’s all about.”

The Travelin’ Table Mobile Feeding Bus will be at The Hintz Family Alumni Center from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.