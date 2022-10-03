UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Penn State student worker faces fraud charges after he was accused of stealing someone’s wallet and then using the credit card to rack up $300 in lottery tickets, according to police.

Penn State University police wrote that David Coyle, 20, of Pittsburgh was working his shift at the recreation center when he stole someone’s wallet out of a locked locker. According to a directory search, Coyle is currently enrolled as a student.

Police said that on Aug. 29 they received a report from a man that his wallet was stolen from the rec center. He told police that at 5 p.m. he got to the center and put his backpack into a locker, but when he returned about 45 minutes later, he saw that his apartment key and wallet were gone.

He reported to police that he checked his bank account and saw that there was a $300 purchase from a CVS and that he also got a notification from Venmo, a money transferring app, that a purchase was declined, according to the criminal complaint.

When police spoke with the CVS manager, they learned that the purchase was done at a lottery machine. Camera footage also showed Coyle making the purchase, police said.

After looking over on-campus surveillance videos, police were able to track Coyle and saw him going into CVS. During their investigation, police learned that Coyle purchased 10 $30 tickets and that four of them were redeemed then for a $150 voucher the next day at the Minit Mart on North Atherton.

Police then went to the Minit Mart and looked over more surveillance video and saw Coyle cashing in the $150 voucher. Police were also given receipts of the payment.

When police got Coyle’s work schedule from the rec center, they saw that he was working his shift during the time of the theft. In an interview with Coyle, he admitted to police that since he was an employee, he had a master key, which he used to unlock the locker and steal the wallet.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Coyle currently faces charges of fraud and theft.

Coyle has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 2.