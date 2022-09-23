UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Penn State University Board of Trustees approved moving forward on a request for a historic increase in state funding for the university at their September meeting.

The university plans to request $357.3 million dollars in state funding for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

This is a 47.6% increase from this year’s appropriated $242.1 million.

If the Pennsylvania general assembly approves the increase, it would make the school’s per-student funding equal to Temple University.

The board also formally approved the 2022-2023 operating budget, setting it at $8.6 billion after delaying the vote to give university leadership more time for revisions.