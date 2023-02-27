STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi outlined her goals for Penn State’s future this past weekend and how she thinks it’ll allow them to better serve students in the future.

One of Bendapudi’s five goals that she outlined for the University to accomplish over the next five academic years is greater diversity and inclusion among faculty and staff.

“The organizations that thrive, they are the ones that have diversity of voices,” Bendapudi said. “Diversity of life experiences at the table, we know that it’s just an empirical fact. So, we need to make sure that we are creating a culture where any student is able to access the resources we have, understand the resources we have, and reach their full potential.”

Bendapudi’s other goals are to enhance student success, grow interdisciplinary research excellence, increase the land-grant impact, and transform Penn State’s internal operations.

She says that moving forward these will serve as her guiding principles.

In response to saying she wanted to reform Penn State’s internal operations, Bendapudi explained that she’s heard complaints saying that the University has been drowning in bureaucracy.

She hopes that this approach will make several departments more streamlined and easier to deal with.