UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)– Assistant Professor of astronomy and astrophysics at Penn State Joel Leja says that the discovery of six large galaxies in the James Webb Space Telescope data was a surprising, exciting discovery.

The telescope uses infrared technology that allows it to see light from as far back as 13.5 billion years. When they first got the images sent back, they were expecting to see small galaxies from a newborn universe but were met with something different.

“It’s poking a lot of holes in our theories of galaxy formation,” Leja said. “I mean these things appear to have grown way, way faster than anyone expected. And so that extremely rapid growth, that was on no one’s bingo card for James Webb.”

Joel says that this doesn’t mean that the universe is older than previously thought. But that stars and galaxies may form much quicker than models had predicted.

“They’re about as evolved or mature as the Milky Way in some cases, and so this is a very surprising finding,” Leja said. “For us, it’s kind of like going to check in on your two-year-old toddler and finding a fully grown adult there. It’s startling and you have questions.”

This surprising discovery could be just the start of uncovering new findings.

“This is really the beginning of Webb’s journey,” Leja added. “It’s only been up there for 6 months and it’s already really shocking us, it’s giving us some things we never expected. And so, I think there’s going to be a lot more to come. These are early times and if we are lucky Webb will be up there another 20 years.”