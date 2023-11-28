UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — WPSU, a Penn State-owned radio station, will be receiving a $150,000 grant to fund their Ready To Learn initiative.

The grant, awarded from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) and the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS), is aimed to help boost the initiative to connect children’s media and learning environments.

“We are truly grateful for this opportunity to focus our efforts around Moshannon Valley and to support the great work that is happening in this area to create a vibrant education environment for children and their families,” Sarah Hamilton, education program manager for WPSU, said.

Over the next two years, WPSU will collaborate with Moshannon Valley YMCA, CenClear and Central Intermediate Unit 10 to create a “Learning Neighborhood” that fosters a community-wide culture of learning at home, in the neighborhood and within local systems and spaces.

The goal of the initiative is to build key skills for success in school and life, including functional literacy, critical thinking and collaboration as well as showing students career options in age-appropriate ways.