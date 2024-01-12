UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — The American Red Cross is declaring a nationwide emergency as the blood supply reaches critically low levels, but new research out of Penn State is finding a way that may bring numbers up.

The studies were led by the Gerald I. Susman Professor in Sustainability at the Penn State Smeal College of Business, Karen Winterich.

Her previous research studying what motivates people to give donations of all kinds led her to a project that would become a 10-year journey. The team looked into ways to boost return blood donation numbers at the Austrian Red Cross and the German Red Cross.

“The Red Cross would normally send them a follow-up, a thank you for donating kind of message,” Winterich said. “All that we did in our research was we just tweaked that messaging.”

Winterich and her team found that providing donors with details on how and when their blood was used would boost repeat donations more than a basic thank you message.

“We saw that we got about a 12% increase,” Winterich said. “Even though the messaging that we use still doesn’t give a name or any identifying information due to privacy regulations, it gives them a little more of the connection. The hospital it was used, when it was used.”

Winterich said this was even more effective if that information was provided close to the time of donation.

“Makes the donor feel like I did make a difference. I did potentially save a life. I did have an impact,” Winterich said. “Knowing or feeling like you’re having that impact can then make you more likely to go back and want to give it again.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Throughout the course of the study, Winterich witnessed a similar practice right here in the United States.

“In their app, when you donate blood, you can track the journey of your blood,” Winterich said. “The last step in that process, it will notify you saying your blood was used in this hospital today.”

Winterich said the study also found that donors said they had a better trusting relationship with the organizations after receiving the follow-up messages.