STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State College Borough and Penn State Outreach came together to host PA Dignity Day on Oct. 10.

The event, held at MLK Plaza, brought together local community members to “discover how dignity can seamlessly weave into the places we live, work, learn, and play,” according to a release from the borough.

PA Dignity Day is the local celebration of Global Dignity Day, which is normally held on the third Wednesday in October.

The event featured idea sharing, music and culinary treats from food trucks from the region.

“I think our world is in a really contentious moment right now,” State College Director of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Chiluvya Zulu said. “There’s just a lot of hurt going on in the world and it’s important to just take a moment and pause and look at the people around you.”

This is the second year State College celebrated PA Dignity Day and organizers said they hope to bring the celebration back in the future.