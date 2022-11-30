UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)– Many students look forward to Fall Break and getting away from school for a little, but one who stayed on campus without notifying the university was charged by police.

When Junwei Zou, 20, was still at the college during the break, he also reportedly stole a TV worth almost $800 from a residence hall on the east part of campus and claimed he was “borrowing it,” university police wrote in the criminal complaint.

On Monday, Nov. 21 police were called for a reported stolen 65-inch Samsung TV from a residence hall basement. Police then looked at security footage from the night before and could see an Asian male, later identified as Zou, take the television off a wall mount and check it for any damage before walking away.

According to police, they acquired a list of dormitories being used during break and that’s when it was discovered that only student-athletes were staying on campus. Police also learned during the investigation that Zou was one of two male Asian students who reside in the dorm when the college is not on break.

Police noted in the complaint, that no one is allowed to stay inside dorms unless they pay a housing contract fee and get permission from the university.

Officers made their way to Zou’s room and found the TV. When Zou was asked if he bought the television, he responded by asking “what else he had done wrong,” and failed to answer, the complaint reads. When Zou was also asked why he was still on campus he said “he had nowhere else to be” and that he just “did not” check with the school about staying.

Zou faces numerous charges of felony trespass, misdemeanor theft and other similar charges.

Zou is currently out on unsecured bail set at $5,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 7.