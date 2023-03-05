UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)– A “suspicious package” at the University Park Airport left a slew of students trying to leave for spring break stranded until the early hours of the next morning.

Penn State sophomore Josh Bartosik was about to board his flight to Philadelphia on Friday evening on his way back home to North Carolina for spring break. His flight had already been delayed an hour when officials escorted him and other passengers away from the terminal, and eventually outside of the airport.

“They evacuated us outside, there were lots of cop cars there,” said Bartosik. “No one was telling us what was going on. It’s freezing rain, you know snow, sleet and all that stuff.”

Eventually, he and other passengers were escorted onto buses, taking them to Findlay Commons on Penn State’s Campus. Passengers searched online for what was going on.

“Everyone was asking questions, but no one had any answers,” said Bartosik. “We were all just trying to figure out what was going on.”

Officials finally informed them that the airport had been evacuated due to a suspicious package being found.

“It’s tough because it obviously wasn’t handled the best way, but it’s also such a tiny airport and they only got five or six people working at a time,” said Bartosik. “Especially, when spring break is one of those very busy times when they have so many flights trying to get people in and out.”

Josh says that he is thankful for all of the officials who worked fast to keep everyone safe. He was able to book another flight out of Philadelphia Saturday afternoon, where he hoped to recover his luggage.

“Because they never communicated with me about rebooking my flight or anything like that my bags got on the earlier flight to Philly and are now just kind of chilling at the Philly airport right now,” said Bartosik.

The University Park Airport was finally cleared and was able to open around 4 a.m. Saturday morning. Officials said the package in question was in a checked bag that was headed to Chicago.