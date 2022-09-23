HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State Engineering students are working to help with a developing erosion issue near a Mount Union creek.

The Hill Valley Creek is causing banks to erode through the Liverpool neighborhood in the borough.

The students are working on a project to slow water flow in the area where the roadway is most vulnerable.

The fast pace of the stream is also affecting the properties located across the street.

“On their end, they get to do something that’s a real problem, not something that’s made up in a textbook,” Borough Council Vice President Alec Brindle said. “On our end, we get to solve a problem that, realistically, would cost the taxpayers tens of thousands of dollars.”

Brindle says the project will take place over several semesters.