CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Penn State University held its annual prisoners of war and missing-in-action remembrance ceremony.

The ceremony took place on Friday, Sept. 16, and included a rifle salute. The salute was performed by the American Legion on the Old Main Lawn. Community members were reminded to not be alarmed at the sound of the salute.

The vigil started at 5 p.m. and the public was invited to attend. The vigil occurs every year on national POW/MIA Recognition Day.

The event also includes a performance of taps, guest speakers, a performance from the Penn State Air Force ROTC choral group, and a traditional “missing man table” that will be guarded by ROTC members for 24 hours.