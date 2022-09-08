CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Almost two years ago, Penn State University entered a 25-year solar energy purchasing agreement with Lightsource bp.

“It was important for us to make sure that our electric purchases were coming from sustainable sources,” William Sitzabee, vice president of facilities management & planning and chief facilities officer at Penn State University said. “It was important to us to find something that was good for the people, the planet, and the prosperity, making sure that triple bottom line worked out.”

It was estimated the university would save about $600,000 in energy costs in the first two years. As that date approaches, they have already saved an estimated $2.5M in energy costs.

“When we had the opportunity to look at a power purchase agreement, we based that off what gas was at an all time low,” Sitzabee said. “The cost of gas has gone up significantly in the past year which contributed to increased savings over what we had anticipated.”

Sitzabee said contributing to the reduction of greenhouse gas is an environmental priority for Penn State.

“The important thing to remember is when we did the initial power purchase agreement, it wasn’t only about making savings,” Sitzabee said. “We were really looking at how we could lower our carbon footprint, how we could do it in a way that would break even for the university, and that was really the goal.”

The Lighthouse bp solar arrays are located in Franklin County, Pennsylvania. They supply 25% of Penn State’s power.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

“We know that we need more power and as we try to balance that over the future we’re looking at other opportunities to enter into other agreements,” Sitzabee said. “We’re right now in the process of exploring what would be our next big power purchase agreement.”