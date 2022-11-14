SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will conduct an Open House and Plans Display meeting to inform the public of the proposed safety Improvement projects.

The projects are scheduled to take place in Hooversville and Benson Boroughs and Shade, Quemahoning, and Conemaugh Townships in Somerset County.

The projects will take place on PA 403 – U.S. 219 to PA 985. The meeting is set to take place on Wednesday, Nov. 16 from 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. at the Conemaugh Township Municipal Building.

This is a follow up meeting to a previous public meeting that was conducted on Thursday, September 22. The intent of this meeting is to update the community on the project schedule and the approach controlling traffic during construction.

The purpose of this meeting is to provide the public with an opportunity to review and comment on the proposed project. Representatives from PennDOT will be available to answer questions and receive comments regarding the project.

The comments of all individuals, groups or organizations are welcome. Anyone with knowledge of historic resources in the project area should attend the meeting.

The meeting location is accessible to persons with disabilities. Any person requiring special aid or additional information regarding the meeting may contact the project manager, Jaclyn Himmelwright, by phone at 814-696-7171 or by e-mail at jhimmelwri@pa.gov.