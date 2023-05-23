(WTAJ)–The Western Pennsylvania Conservancy is asking residents from the Juniata Watershed area to participate in a survey to help with their Juniata Watershed Management Plan.

This Juniata Watershed area includes parts of Bedford, Blair, Huntingdon, Fulton, Centre, and Juniata counties. The area comes to 3,400 square miles housing several state forests, parks, and game lands.

The conservancy initiated its management plan 25 years ago and hasn’t updated it until now. Watershed Manager Jennifer Farabaugh said their new plan “Juniata Forward: Building on 25 Years of Conservation,” looks to build around people’s suggestions and input.

The conservancy heard input from three public meetings. Farabaugh said the community suggested better conservation education, better decision-making on where developments happen, updating stormwater plans for older buildings, etc.

“It’s driven by what the public wants to see,” Farabaugh said. “Having a plan with this much public input makes it a plan that would be more likely to be used and relevant to folks in the area. It’ll be projects that they want to see.”

Once they collect the information from the meetings and surveys, they’ll discuss implementing a plan in the fall. Farabaugh said they’ll have another round of public meetings showcasing their plan. Afterward, they’ll need final approval from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

The public survey is available until the end of the summer. You can access it here.