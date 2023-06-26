JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The public is getting invited to a community discussion on broadband use and experience in the Greater Johnstown area.

JARI is looking to create an action plan for equitable and affordable broadband access for the community.

Those interested can attend the meeting at the Somerset Trust Company and Investments building on Tuesday, July 11 at 11:30 a.m.

“JARI is honored to cohost this event as it is extremely important for community members, businesses, and school districts to be a part of this conversation,” JARI President Linda Thomson said. “In the digital age, the true strength of a community lies in its commitment to ensuring that every member, without exception, has access to the boundless opportunities of the online world.”

JARI’s meeting is part of a larger strategic effort led by the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority (PBDA). The PBDA will use the meetings and public input to help develop plans to address broadband service needs in unserved and underserved communities.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, authorized a $65 billion investment into broadband to close the digital divide. Pennsylvania is guaranteed a minimum of $100 million and is expected to receive hundreds of millions in additional funding through formula or competitive funding opportunities.