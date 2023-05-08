CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Many residents and college students that use CATA as their means of transportation may want to attend an upcoming meeting regarding changes to service.

If approved after a public meeting there will be an updated CATAGO! service zone, and even an increase in CATARIDE fees among other changes that would go into effect Thursday, Aug.17.

The meeting is open to the public and will be from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23 n the Downsbrough Community Room at the Schlow Centre Region Library in State College.

For those who can not make the meeting, comments can be made online by emailing comments@catabus.com or by calling their customer service at (814) 238-CATA(2282) and must be done by noon Wednesday, May 24.

Proposed service changes

The west CATAGO! zone that covers State College, Pine Grove Mills, and Ferguson and Patton Townships will be combined with the northwest and southwest zones. The Boalsburg zone would be updated to include the medical offices in Scenery Park.

Mount Nittany would no longer be serviced by the Red Link bus and would transition between a fixed bus route to CATAGO! services and destination stops would be implemented. The Red Link route will only go as far as Medlar Field.

The price for CATARIDE fares will increase from $4 to $4.25 following approval from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) later this year. In 2021 the board approved an increase for CATARIDE fares for two years.

More information about the proposed service changes for CATA and the upcoming meeting can be found online at their website.