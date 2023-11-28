CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A December open house will provide an opportunity for the public to experience what is new at the Moshannon Valley Heritage Center.

The Happy Valley Adventure Bureau (HVAB) and Visit Clearfield County invite the public to a special holiday open house from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8 at the center (22 N. Front St., in Philipsburg).

Brown Dog Catering will provide light snacks. The Dead Canary Brewing Company will provide refreshments. Happy Valley Nomadic Spirits will bring Nelly, its mobile bar, to provide holiday-themed mocktails for attendees.

Opened in December 2022 by the HVAB and Visit Clearfield County, the center serves as both an ode to local history and a visitor center for the two counties.

HVAB President and CEO Fritz Smith said the open house will allow for the public to experience what is new at the center, including historical artifacts and displays that proudly highlight the region’s rich heritage.

Eagle Ironworks and Curtin Village, Clearfield Historical Society, the Coalport Area Coal Museum, and the Philipsburg Historical Society are among the exhibits at the center. Representatives of those organizations will attend the open house and be available to answer questions and share tales from a bygone era.

“There have been many additions to the center since it first opened,” Smith said. “We’ve been excited about the progress, and now we invite residents and visitors to stop by downtown Philipsburg and see it for themselves.”