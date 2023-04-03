ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Borough of Ridgway and the Tricounty Rails to Trails Association have announced that they’ll be hosting a meeting about an upcoming project.

At the meeting, Mackin Engineering will be presenting the Final Trail Map. They will also be discussing the final report document highlighting Priority Projects and the next steps for the DCNR-funded Clarion-Little Toby Trail Extension Project.

Project stakeholders and affected property owners are requested to attend.

The meeting will take place on Tuesday, April 4th at 6 p.m. at the Elk County Courthouse Annex, Conference Room #2, at 300 Center Street in Ridgway.