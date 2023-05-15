CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police officers, firefighters, correctional officers, 911 operators and EMS personnel will be honored at the 2023 Blue Mass.

The Clearfield County Blue Mass Committee announced that the event is scheduled for Sunday, May 21 at noon at the St. Francis Catholic Church.

The Blue Mass is held annually throughout the United States.

The color blue relates to the blue-colored uniforms predominantly used by those in public services. The Blue Mass, even though in a Catholic Church, is an opportunity for all faiths to gather together as a community to show gratitude for these public servants and pray for their safety.

All public safety personnel are invited to attend and formal dress/uniform is requested. Seating preference will be given to those in public safety. The general public is welcome to attend.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

There will be a luncheon for all those in public service following the Mass in the St. Francis School cafeteria.