EVERETT, Pa. (WTAJ)– Community members and leaders gathered at the Akers Funeral Home in Everett Friday evening to pay respect to Bud Shuster and his family.

Former U.S. Congressman Bud Shuster passed away on Wednesday, April 19, at the age of 91. Those who stopped by spoke with family members about Bud and how he had impacted their lives.

Former U.S. Congressman and Shuster’s son, Bill Shuster, looked back fondly on memories of his dad and all he did for the public.

“We knew as a family how much he had done for other people in his public service and throughout his life,” Bill Shuster said. “This is really heartwarming for us just to see the outpouring of support and the praises coming from folks. It’s just a tremendous outpouring and it warms our hearts that people remember all of the good things he did throughout his life.”

A public memorial service will be held at the First Christian Church in Everett on Saturday starting at 10:30 a.m.