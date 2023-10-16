STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – State College Borough is looking for volunteers to help clean up two public spaces.

Public Works is searching for volunteers to assist with the maintenance of East Fairmount Park on Wed. Oct. 18 from 5 to 7 p.m. and the Easterly Parkway Rain Garden on Wed. Oct. 25 from 5 to 7 p.m.

The work will include removing weeds, leaves and overgrowth and cleaning the drains in the rain garden. Tools and gloves will be provided.

State College is home to five rain gardens – two on Allen Street, one on Barnard Street, one on Pugh Street and one on Easterly Parkway. These gardens help to mitigate negative impacts of urbanization on watersheds and manage stormwater runoff by slowing the rush of water from hard surfaces such as sidewalks and roads. The plants and grasses in these gardens have deep roots that allow them to soak up water.

Anyone interested in volunteering should email volunteer@statecollegepa.us.