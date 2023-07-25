Last year, Pugh Street in State College shut down to make room for activities and food.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pugh Street in State College will be closed on Tuesday evening for the second annual Pugh Street Shutdown, featuring local vendors and live music.

The July 25 event is hosted by 3 Dots Downtown in collaboration with AIDS Resource, and it will be located on Pugh Street between Beaver Avenue and Calder Way from 5-8 p.m.

The theme of Tuesday’s shutdown is “Gorinto Presents Secret Planet,” according to 3 Dots Downtown.

Pittsburgh psychedelic folk band Ames Harding & the Mirage and DJ Elbow Knee Knee will play live music at the event.

Local vendors in attendance include Amaris Starseed, Bored Housecat Studio, Clare Connell, HM Art & Design and Off the Record Arts.

Brazilian Munchies, Carter’s Table and Classic Cones will also be available for food purchases, and alcohol can be purchased from Antifragile Brewing Co. and SoBar.

Inside 3 Dots Downtown, a selection of gender-affirming free clothing will be provided by the Centre LGBTQA Resource Center, according to the organization.

Those planning to attend are invited to RSVP through the event listing on Facebook.

Here are the dates and themes for the rest of the Pugh Street Shutdowns this year:

August 29: Evenin’ Hootenanny

September 26: Vintage Vibes

October 31: Spooky Soiree

3 Dots Downtown is a community center that aims to foster creativity, according to its website. The space is open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from noon until 5 p.m.

More information about 3 Dots Downtown can be found on its website, Facebook page or Instagram page.