STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Pugh Street will shut down on Tuesday evening from 5-8 p.m.

The third shutdown this year of Pugh Street will take place on Sept. 26 between Beaver Ave and Calder Way for a block party being hosted by 3 Dots.

The event will feature live entertainment by Anchor & Arrow, Julian Davenport and DJ Elbow Knee Knee. There will be food vendors, arts and crafts and a beer garden and drinks by SoBar.

3 Dots hosts a similar block party the last Tuesday of each month. This month’s theme is Vintage Vibes. Next month, 3 Dots will host their “Spooky Soiree” on Halloween.