CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Punkin Chunkin Fall Festival hosted by the Howard Volunteer Fire Company is back in Centre County this weekend.

The event is happening on Saturday, Oct. 21, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. It will be held at Bald Eagle State Park.

“We hurl pumpkins into the sky,” Festival Founder George Demchak said. “An eight to ten pound pumpkin flies through the air and splashes into the lake at Bald Eagle State Park in Howard.”

This is the 13th year for the festival. Demchak said 10 teams from around the country are making there way to Centre County to compete in the Punkin’ Chuckin’ contest.

“Some of the launching machines have come from Maine, Maryland, Delaware, Ohio,” Demchak said. “We have spectators who come annually from Alaska. So, it really reaches far and wide.”

Demchak said each year, about 15,000 people come to the event. They’ll have the chance to experience hayrides, and games and use mini launchers to chuck their pumpkin into the lake.