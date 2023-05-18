JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – One Punxsutawney blood drive is showcasing why blood drives are important by putting a name to the donation.

The blood drive on Thursday, May 18 was held in honor of Stephanie Kennedy. Stephanie passed away in 2022 from aplastic anemia, a rare blood condition that occurs when your bone marrow cannot make enough new blood cells for your body to work normally.

During her treatments, she received over 100 blood and platelet transfusion.

“We were so grateful that Stephanie had access to blood transfusions or platelets whenever she needed them,” Elizabeth Kennedy, the mother of Stephanie Kennedy. “We realize that sometimes it’s hard to get donors, so we wish people would consider coming out if it’s the first time.”

This was just the first blood drive in memory of Stephanie and they hope that they can make this an annual drive.