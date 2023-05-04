PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) – An upcoming blood drive in Punxsutawney is being held in honor of a Pittsburgh resident who passed away from aplastic anemia.

The blood drive will be held on Thursday, May 18 in memory of Stephanie Kennedy. Kennedy passed away in September of 2022 after battling a rare, but serious blood condition that occurs when your bone marrow cannot make enough new blood cells.

The drive will take place from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Punxsutawney Alliance Church.

During her treatment, she received over 100 blood and platelet transfusions. The goal is to collect more than 20 units of blood at this drive. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients.

Russ and Liz Kennedy, Stephanie’s parents, are hosting the blood drive to help other families in need and “make the community aware that there are many reasons people need blood donations.”

“You never know if or when you might need blood products,” Russ and Liz Kennedy said.

What do you need to donate blood?

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org , or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information.

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds, and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.

High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Stephanie was a member of the Stanton United Methodist Church, a graduate of Dubois Business College and an employee of the Department of Energy.