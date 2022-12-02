JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — On Thursday, December 1st, Senator Joe Pittman (R-41) and Representative Brian Smith (R-66) announced that Punxsutawney would be receiving one million dollars in state funding as part of the State Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP)

Saving electricity and saving money is a priority for the Punxsutawney Borough. Officials will spend the one million dollars in a two-phase plan.

“The plan is to utilize the money to develop a solar panel farm, we have 63 acres in town here we’ll not in town it’s annexed to the town and it will utilize a good 10-11 acres, well put in approximately 2,863 panels and the purpose is to absorb our entire electricity consumption for the year,” Borough Manager Toby Santi said.

Creating the solar farm will save the borough approximately $213,000.

“We’re looking to gain revenue back to the Borough which can be utilized for other projects that are so sorely needed for this town,” Santik said.

Some of these projects include the community pool, sidewalks, and streetlights. For now, the solar plant will be directly used by the borough.

“It’s strictly for Borough entities and that will be our sewage plant that consumes an enormous amount of electricity we’ll also utilize it for our traffic lights, street lights, the building you’re standing in and we have another building for the public works crew,” Santik said.

Toby says the borough must get a bid first and hopes the project will launch this spring.