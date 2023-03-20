PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — NuMedX Integrated Medical Clinic recently helped those in need with a community project through its NuMedX outreach program.

This program helps give back to the community that has helped the company thrive. Specifically, the most recent project was to help the homeless. They were able to collect towels, blankets, pillows, clothes, and food for those in need.

“I mean there’s a lot of homeless people that you don’t even realize in our area and we want to give back our community does a lot for us and we’re growing because of that and we want to be able to give back,” Clinic Director William Reed said.

NuMedX uses advanced research and technologies in therapeutics. Treating each patient with a functional approach to regain a better quality of life and re-educating patients on the meaning of health and how to care for their bodies without the use of harsh, debilitating medications or surgery.

In Punxsutawney, the clinic provides relief to patients suffering from fibromyalgia, arthritis, migraines, sciatica, back pain, and broad joint discomfort.

This is just one of the projects that Reed has in mind for the community.

In the future, he hopes that the company can continue to help the homeless but also give back to fire departments and other first responders that are there for the community.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

“And I have the means now to help others, so that’s why we want to do this, we want to be able to help out it makes you feel good you know that your helping others. So it’s one of the biggest reasons why we do it,” Reed said.