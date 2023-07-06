JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Whether you’re looking for food, some evening entertainment, or just a few minutes out of the house it all can be found at the Punxsutawney Festival In The Park.

The festival serves as an economic boost to the community and a place with plenty of family fun activities. The festival will take place in Barcley Square in downtown Punxsutawney.

“It provides walking traffic because people park their cars and they can walk downtown at their leisure,” Punxsutawney Chamber of Commerce President Katie Laska said. “We have different stores downtown that have sidewalk sales this week.”

Some of the vendors serve food while others are selling flowers such as the Punxsutawney Garden Club. The club is on a mission to beautify Punxsutawney.

“The flowers that you see all around were donated by the club members,” Garden Club Member Barb Postlewaite said. “They’re from our gardens and we sell them to make money to buy more flowers.”

After Groundhog Day the Chamber of Commerce works with the entire community to put the event together.

“We organize things for the kids to do, we have a magician and then the local nonprofits in town do some things for kids,” Laska said. “We have career women doing the teddy bear picnic today, and the Punxsutawney Area Hospital does a tot trot and the diaper crawl.

“Everyone pulls together, all the nonprofits pull together with the chamber and local businesses. They’re sponsors, and we could not pull this off without the local community because they are the sponsors of it,” Laska added.

Upcoming Entertainment:

Thursday, July 6:

7:30 p.m. 8 Years Later

Friday, July 7:

5 p.m. Michael Christopher Band

7:30 p.m. Gold Dust Woman (Fleetwood Mac Tribute)

Saturday, July 8:

12 p.m. Alex Shumaker

1:30 p.m. Whistle Pigs

3:00 p.m. Crawdad Joe

5:00 p.m. Anything Goes Again

7:30 p.m. Separate Ways (Journey Tribute)

Another one of the organizations set up at the festival is the Punxsutawney Area Career Women’s Club. This club aims to promote the growth and respect of women in the workplace and improve the self-esteem of women. One of their events is the teddy bear picnic which is held at the festival every year for over 30 years.

“They dress their bears in four different categories, and every year they’re different,” Member Colleen Means said.

The goal of this is to get parents and children involved in an activity together. The event is also free to participate in with no age limit.

With the money raised from events throughout the year, the Career Women’s Club can give back to the community in the form of scholarships and more.

“The girls of the month, we honor nine senior girls during the school year who have great academic success and extracurricular success,” President Susan Wolfe said.

The Festival In The Park will run until Saturday, July, 8th.