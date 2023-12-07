PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Punxsutawney Fire Department honored Kenneth Bishop, a member who passed away on Dec. 3, with a procession that took place Thursday.

Bishop, born in 1954 in Punxsutawney, was a lifelong member of the fire service, spending 50 years protecting the area. To honor Bishop, the fire department held a procession and the community lined the streets to show appreciation for his work and dedication to the area.

“It shows the type of man that he was, he cared about everybody,” Punxsutawney Fire Department President Tami McFarland said. “Just everything that he did, he did for his family, he did for his faith, he did for the community. He just loved everybody and everybody loved him.”

Bishop joined the Lindsey Fire Department in February of 1984, and prior to his joining he was a member of the Rossiter Fire Company. Many volunteers say Bishop was caring, loving and friendly to everyone. His loss will be felt for years to come.

“I’m going to miss his laugh the most, you knew Kenny was in the room when you heard the laugh. Even if you turned around and didn’t see him. It’s just going to be very hard on all of us,” Firefighter Matt Strouse said.

The procession is just one way to honor Bishop for his years of service. Members say Bishop was at every fire call helping those in need as well as company fundraisers to help the company.

“It’s such an honor to show our respect to a man that’s been so loved and that has given so much to so many people,” McFarland said.

Bishop was also one to check on his fellow firefighters. Many say in difficult moments Bishop leant a helping hand of support. He even helped other companies in the area.

“50 years is unheard of, especially nowadays in the fire service and it wasn’t just for Punxsutawney. He was he helped so many local fire departments around. If he was available, he’d help everybody,” Captain of Lindsey Fire Department Scott Fox said.

Kenneth was an active member of Grace United Methodist Church of Punxsutawney. He was very involved with Vacation Bible School, served on multiple church committees and served as a groundskeeper, performing many tasks inside and outside the church.

He loved his family, grandchildren, the fire department and sports. He was an avid Punxsutawney Sports supporter and helped run the chains during football games. He was a fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates, Steelers, and Penn State Football.