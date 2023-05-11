PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Punxsutawney man is facing animal cruelty charges after being accused of killing a neighbor’s cat with a blow dart gun.

Leroy Hazlett, 37, was reported to police after his neighbor claimed they found their cat dead with a blow dart in its neck. According to the criminal complaint, police were sent to a home along Elk Street on Friday, May 5 for a dead animal.

After arriving at the scene, officers spoke with three people outside the home who said they confronted Hazlett about the cat. One man claimed Hazlett admitted to shooting a blow dart at the cat to scare it.

The woman who owned the cat told police it went missing two days ago and her neighbor came to tell her he found her cat in his driveway. Police noted in court documents the dead cat was in the man’s driveway and had an orange blow dart stuck in its neck.

According to the criminal complaint, when Hazlett was confronted by his neighbors and asked about killing the cat, the woman said he replied “Yes I was trying to scare him off, he was trying to kill my birds.”

Police noted another neighbor claimed that Hazlett was known for killing animals in the area and shooting squirrels with the same darts. The neighbor also told officers she had found about half a dozen darts on her property.

When police questioned Hazlett about the incident, he claimed the cat would relieve itself under his porch and get into his trash bags. Hazlett said he shot the blow dart at the cat so it would run away but claimed he didn’t think he would hit it, according to the criminal complaint.

Hazlett is charged with felony aggravated cruelty to animals, cruelty to animals and illegally discharging a firearm.