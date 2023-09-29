INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Punxsutawney man is wanted by state police after an investigation into a shooting Thursday night at an Indiana County apartment.

Storm Michael Armagost, 27 (Pennsylvania State Police)

According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), Storm Michael Armagost, 27, is wanted after a reported shooting around 10 p.m. Sept. 28, on South 3rd Street in White Township.

State police said an unknown man, later identified as Armagost, fired a pistol at another man. No injuries were reported and troopers were unable to find Armagost.

Troopers reported that a bullet hole was found in an upstairs bedroom/bathroom area inside of an apartment. The second person at the apartment alleged that the shooter was his friend, Armagost.

Storm Michael Armagost, 27, is wanted for felony counts of possession of a firearm prohibited and firearms not to be carried without a license, and misdemeanor counts of possessing instruments of crime, recklessly endangering another person, and simple assault. He is also charged with a summary count of harassment.

Trooper said that an argument over drugs took place and Armagost allegedly pulled a pistol from his waistband and fired a single shot toward the victim.

While trying to leave, the victim was allegedly kicked down the stairs by Armagost before going to a neighbor’s house. Armagost was then seen running from the apartment.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Storm Michael Armagost is asked to contact 911.