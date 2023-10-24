PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — For the last 22 years, Punxsy Pizza in downtown Punxsutawney has been giving back to the volunteer fire companies with a pie called the “Chief”

For October, the pie is available for a discounted rate and for each one sold $5 to the Punxsutawney Volunteer Fire Department.

“We mark down the price. It’s a saving for the customer and out of the the price, we are giving $5 for each pizza sold, towards the fire company,” Owner Scott Anthony said.

This is all part of Pizza and Prevention, a fundraiser Anthony started after 9/11 to show support to the firemen. Over the years he has helped raise thousands of dollars and he gets extra help from firemen delivering and making pizzas on the weekends.

“These are people that are kind of like unsung heroes,” Anthony said. “ You don’t really know who they are, so you get to know them and to see that they’re regular people just like us. To see that they are willing to make this sacrifice for the community. It’s great for them to interact.”

Doing this is more than an opportunity for the fire companies to get to know the public when they are not in an emergency. During deliveries, firemen also check smoke detectors for residents to ensure safety and the companies notice the community support.

“No volunteer fire company can support itself without the support of the community,” President of Central Fire Department Scott Depp said. “We have to have fundraisers to pay for stuff. This is one of our biggest fundraisers put on by somebody other than us, that’s what’s amazing about it.”

Depp says the company uses the funds for various things around the department such as equipment. So far this year Anthony says they have sold over 1500 of the specialty pizzas.

“I feel it’s important for everyone to assist the fire department, their a volunteer company so they have to do a lot of fundraising on their own. It’s one cause that all of us really need and depend on,” Anthony said.

The specialty “Chief” pizza will be available for the rest of October. Punxsy Pizza is also handing out coupons for the pizza to be used at a later date.