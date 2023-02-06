JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – A co-principal at Punxsutawney Area High School who was sentenced on DUI charges and PFA violations and accused of sexually harassing a school employee has announced he will be resigning.

According to the attorney of Paul Hetrick, 45, he will be resigning effective Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Hetrick was placed on administrative paid leave by the district on Dec. 13, 2022 and instructed the he was not permitted on school property or permitted to attend school events outside the district.

In an amended statement of charges issued by the school board during a meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 24, Hetrick was accused of sexually harassing a school employee.

Hetrick released this statement in regards to resignation;

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce I am resigning from employment as a Principal with the Punxsutawney School District effective February 7, 2023. I cannot allow my personal struggles to continue distracting from the important work of the district in educating the future of our community. The past six months have been extremely difficult for me as I am heartbroken that I am getting divorced from my wife. I have had a difficult time coping with this new reality and have acted inconsistent with my values and the reputation I worked hard to build as an educator for more than twenty years. I am sorry for the embarrassment I have caused my family, my colleagues, my students, and the community. I am committed to getting help so I can be the kind of father my three boys deserve. I will work hard to regain your trust as a member of the community. Please respect my family’s privacy during this difficult time.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

His attorney added that no further public comment will be given on the subject of Hetrick’s resignation.