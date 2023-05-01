PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – One hundred and sixteen troopers made the ultimate sacrifice since the founding of the Pennsylvania State Police in 1905.

On Monday, May 1 officers came together to remember those who have fallen in the line of duty. Troop C in Punxsutawney has had four members lose their lives in the line of duty.

“This is a thought that sticks with every trooper on every call they respond to, and yet they go these Pennsylvania state troopers we all recognize the dangers inherent with our job,” Captain Rocco J. Russo, Commander of Troop C said.

Those four members, Privates John F. Henry and Francis A. Zehringer was murdered by members of the black hand society, Patrolman Russel R. Swanson was murdered during a traffic stop and Trooper Monty R. Mitchell who suffered a heart attack on duty were remembered along with all 116 members that have died protecting citizens.

“I was blessed to be Montie’s mom for 45 years,” Judy Mitchell, Monty Mitchell’s mother said. “I’m proud of the man that he became. When I was invited to come today, I was just glad that they’re still remembering my son and what he meant to so many people.”

Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett was the keynote speaker and he recognized the men and women that have passed and serve today for the dedication and the protection they provide for communities.

“Yes, you have chosen a profession where you have pledged to run toward gunfire,” Burkett said. “You have pledged to run toward danger and trouble, not away from it. Why? Because you have pledged to be the protectors in our society. We can sleep peacefully at night because of you, because you have set aside your own personal safety and your well-being to protect and serve other people.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Today was the first state police memorial service held in Punxsutawney. Officers say they plan to do this every year.