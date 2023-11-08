PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Punxsutawney residents will be able to get help accessing federal benefits during an event next Tuesday.

Representative Glenn Thompson’s staff is hosting constituent office hours to help residents get access to federal agencies. This includes Social Security, the VA and the IRS. Appointments aren’t needed, but it is first come first served.

Residents are also welcome to meet one-on-one with staff to talk about issues or concerns they may have with the federal government.

The hours are 10 a.m. to one p.m. and it’ll be at representative Brain Smith’s office in Punxsutawney.