The man told police he only robbed the store to help out a mother and her son

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A man and a juvenile were arrested after a convenience store in Punxsutawney was robbed at gunpoint on Tuesday, according to police.

Steven Jankowski, 38, has been charged with a slew of burglary and robbery-related charges after being accused of robbing the N&T Convenience store in Punxsutawney along Indiana Street.

A juvenile was also arrested, but details surrounding any charges are unknown at this time.

On April 18, Punxsutawney Borough Police Department, along with Pennsylvania State Police, responded to a call just after 9 p.m. stating that armed men had just robbed the store. According to the affidavit, the caller described the suspect to be wearing a blue hoodie with black pants.

Police spoke with the store owner who said a man came in with a $1 bill to purchase a cigar. Once the register was opened, the man pointed a gun at him, and demanded the money, according to the court documents.

At this time, a customer walked into the store and was told by the man, later identified as Jankowski to get on the ground before taking approximately $2,220 in cash and running towards an alley north of the store, according to the criminal complaint

Officers were able to look at the surveillance footage and obtain a copy of it.

About two hours later, police were speaking with two males along Morrison Avenue, one of them identified as Jankowski. The surveillance video showed that Jankowski and another male were near the area at the time of the robbery, according to the charges filed. A juvenile was arrested and taken into custody. Police then arrested Jankowski, who told police that he along with the juvenile did not do anything.

Once back at the station, Jankowski was questioned again and admitted to police that he committed the robbery, but the juvenile was not involved and to leave him out of it, according to the criminal complaint.

Jankowski also told police the only reason he robbed the store was to help out the juvenile and his mother, claiming the family had no money, according to the affidavit.

During an interview with the juvenile, he told police that Jankowski said he was going to rob the N&T Store, according to the charges filed. The juvenile went on to tell police that he waited in Mulberry Alley near the Salvation Army while Jankowski robbed the store.

While still talking with police, the juvenile said after he and Jankowksi returned to a home along the 100 block of Morrison Avenue, Jankowski asked him to “stash” his clothes and the pistol from the cops, according to the court documents. After hiding the items, the two left for a friend’s house before being stopped and questioned by police.

Police took the clothes and the pistol, identified as a .177 caliber BB gun revolver, as evidence.

Jankowski is behind bars in the Jefferson County Prison after failing to post $50,000 bail. He’s facing seven felony charges including robbery and conspiracy charges. He’s also facing conspiracy misdemeanor charges.

A preliminary hearing for Jankowski is set for May 4.