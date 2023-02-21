JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — VFW Post 2076 members have voted to begin fundraising to pave the parking lot at their post home on Maple Avenue.

A generous donation of $10,000 at the end of last year has been set aside to get things started.

Paving with non-impervious material generally would not be allowed since the property is in a flood zone. However, an exception can be made since there is an existing parking lot on the property. Permission can be granted to pave if the old parking lot is taken up and the new lot does not cover more area than the old one.

A permit was granted by the borough on Friday, Feb. 10.

Post Adjutant Sam Cleveland is confident that the community will step up and help with the $30,000 project.

“We make our building available to the public for several open house programs and luncheons throughout the year such as at Memorial Day, Flag Day, Veterans Day, and most recently Groundhog Day,” Cleveland said. “We also allow the Red Cross to use it for at least six bloodmobiles a year at no cost. Non-profit organizations rent our building for a donation.”

“We’re doing this as much for the rest of the town as for ourselves,” Post Quartermaster Bob Lott added. “Anybody who uses the building in the future will appreciate being out of the mud. We’d like to do the paving this spring, and money-wise we’re over one-third of the way to seeing it happen.”

The post currently is selling “Sgt Phil” shirts and American flags and operating a Henry Golden Boy Rifle Raffle (VFW Tribute Edition).

Donations can be sent to the VFW Post 2076, PO Box 33, Punxsy.