PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A family has been displaced after an early morning fire left their home a total loss just days before the new year.

Crews were called to the fire on West Mahoning Street just after 7:30 a.m. A woman was reportedly trapped inside but was freed and taken to the hospital, Lindsey Fire Department Chief Joe Defelice told WTAJ.

In total, five children and three adults lost their home Wednesday morning. The children were also taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Stay up to date with news that matters to you with the WTAJ app on iPhone and Android by clicking here.

The fire reportedly started in one bedroom on the first floor and ended up spreading to the second floor and attic. The home is a complete loss, Defelice said.