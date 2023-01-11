JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A co-principal at Punxsutawney Area High School has been sentenced on charges stemming from a DUI and for violating a protection from abuse order (PFA).

Paul Hetrick, 45, was sentenced to complete a 12-month ARD/DUI program, pay administrative fees and a license suspension after he was charged in September 2022 for driving under the influence of alcohol, according to court documents.

Hetrick also pleaded guilty to violating a PFA order in October and December 2022 and will serve six months of probation for each.

According to the Pennsylvania Office of Victim Services, the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition (ARD) program offers an offender a chance to make a fresh start after participating in a rehabilitative program. ARD also offers the possibility of dismissed charges and the expungement of the offender’s arrest record.

