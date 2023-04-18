JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Punxsutawney man is accused of traveling to the DuBois Mall to meet with a teenage girl and have sex with her, according to the charges filed.

Robert Parsell, 47, was accused by 814 Pred Hunter members trying to meet what he thought was a 15-year-old girl at the mall and take her back to his home, according to the criminal complaint by Punxsutawney Borough police.

Robert Parsell, 47, mugshot, via Jefferson County Prison

During an interview at the police station, Parsell said “that is pretty obvious” when asked if he intended to have sex with her, according to the complaint. Parsell also said that he “f***** up” while talking to police, the charges filed note.

The 814 group gave police emails of text messages from Parsell, police said. He sent messages that started on Facebook to what he thought was the teen for days from April 3 to April 8.

According to the complaint, Parsell was even told in one message that the girl was a teenager, and he said that he was still going to continue to talk to her.

Police took a cell phone that Parsell had on him and also a laptop that was at his house, but the charging documents did not say if any sexual material with minors was found on them.

Parsell faces felony charges of criminal attempt of corruption of minors, unlawful contact with minors, and criminal use of a communication facility. He was also charged with misdemeanor criminal attempt of indecent assault of a person less than 16 years of age.

Parsell is out of jail after posting 10 percent of his $25,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 26.