JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Punxsutawney man is facing a slew of child pornography charges after he was accused of using a spy camera to take a video of an underage girl naked and had several other pornographic videos on his cell phone.

On July 13, 2021, troopers spoke to a woman who claimed she found a video on a phone belonging to Charles Ferguson, 27, that showed the girl naked in a bathroom. The woman said she deleted the video and confronted Ferguson about it.

When she asked Ferguson about the video, he claimed a camera had turned on by itself and sent the video to his phone. Ferguson then allegedly gave the woman the camera that was used to take the video. The woman told state police she then smashed the camera with a hammer.

Troopers then spoke to Ferguson and asked him to come to the state police barracks for questioning. According to court documents, Ferguson had the cell phone in his pocket and was asked to give it to state police before he was taken to the barracks.

When asked about the video of the girl, Ferguson claimed the woman refused to show it to him and said the camera had never been used. He further claimed the camera was never set up in the bathroom and he never saw the girl in the nude.

State police then asked Ferguson if his phone could be sent to be forensically searched. According to the criminal complaint, he expressly stated “no” and said he needed his phone for bills and unemployment money.

On July 15, 2021, the woman reported to police she found a bag that belonged to Ferguson and claimed she found multiple pairs of the girl’s underwear inside along with sex toys. She also told state police she found a spot on top of a cabinet in the bathroom where she believes Ferguson hid the camera.

Troopers said Ferguson’s cell phone was later obtained through a search warrant in November 2021 and was sent to a computer crime lab to be searched. In February 2022, 18 deleted videos were recovered from the phone’s sim card. According to the criminal complaint, a video of the girl was not found but 11 of the 18 recovered videos were identified as child pornography.

Google searches were also found on the phone that involved “how to use a file hider on an android phone” and “cheapest mini spy camera,” according to the criminal complaint.

Ferguson was arraigned on Dec. 26, 2022 and placed in Jefferson County Prison where he is being held on $25,000 bail. He’s charged with 11 felony counts of child pornography.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 31.