PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Punxsutawney pizza shop owner joined the record books at the World Pizza Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma this past weekend.

Scott Anthony, owner of Punxsy Pizza, traveled to Tulsa for the World Pizza Championship to help set a world record and raise money for charity and he did just that! The World Pizza Champions team, in partnership with The University of Tusla, set the record for the World’s Largest Pizza Party and all of it was to benefit Make-A-Wish Oklahoma.

Scott Anthony, Punxsy Pizza owner at World Pizza Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma

The group set the record on Saturday, Jan. 21 with 3,357 participants.

“This record attempt was logistically a challenge that took dozens if not hundreds of people to pull off,” Anthony said. “We are so proud of the way multiple entities came together for the sake of raising money for a well-deserving organization and in doing so accomplished a huge title of World Record Holder of World’s Largest Pizza Party.”

The World Pizza Champions attempt to enter the record books as a charitable initiative. This year, the event raised a total of $42,090 for Make-A-Wish Oklahoma. The non-profit is confident this will allow numerous wishes to be granted for kids and their families facing critical illnesses.

“Knowing we were doing it not only for just a record or recognition but that we were really creating this pizza with a purpose and for a cause was what really struck home with me and to be at successful at that was just a major accomplishment,” Anthony said.

The attempt was part of the pregame festivities for the TU men’s basketball game against Tulane. The official attempt lasted 15 minutes and a TU-sponsored after-party, featuring additional pizza, drinks, and a beer garden followed immediately after.

In 2017, Anthony join the Guinness World Record book for the first time as he joined over 100 pizza makers who created the longest pizza. The pizza measured 6,333 ft 3.60 in with 20,000 pounds of dough, 3,000 pounds of sauce and 5,000 pounds of cheese.

The World Pizza Champions team is a U.S.-based non-profit made up of multinational elite pizza professionals. The team is dedicated to promoting pizza making as a respected craft and viable career choice.