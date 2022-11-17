PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — After 9/11 Punxsy Pizza owner, Scott Anthony knew he had to do something to raise money for fire departments to help keep neighborhoods safe.

“We’ve been doing this after 9/11 happened and it just really made an impression upon us, how valuable a resource a fire company is to all of us,” Owner Scott Anthony said.

He came up with the idea of Pizza and Prevention, which is a fundraiser that benefits fire departments.

Fast forward 21 years and Pizza and Prevention helped raise $8,773.80 for the Central Fire Department in Punxsutawney just this year. The headliner of the sale is called The Chief.

The Chief is a 12 x 24 pizza. Each pizza sold has a percentage of the cost that goes directly to the firehouse. This year Punxsy Pizza was able to sell over 1200.

“We figured with the event going on we would sell a thousand pizzas and you know maybe be able to present them with 5,000 dollars that’s what we were really going for. But during the course of the month we sold a couple of hundred extra pizzas, people really donated and tipped the fire company a lot,” Anthony said.

One important factor in being successful is making sure that firemen are part of the community.

“And during the time like the month of October when we do this we have some volunteer fireman come in and they interact with the public by delivering the pizzas,” Anthony said.

“The whole premise of the thing when Scott came up with was pizza and prevention we provide smoke detectors we provide batteries and it gets you to face to face with the public that you deal with all the time when it’s not a tragedy for them,” President of the Central Fire Department Scott Depp said.

This year with inflation high the money will go towards getting new equipment at the firehouse. Depp says that a single turnout gear is upwards of $4,000 and an air pack is nearly $7,000.