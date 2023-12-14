PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Punxsy Pizza in partnership with Make-A-Wish has raised over $7,000 to help grant wishes to kids.

For the past 32 years Make-A-Wish Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia has held the Light Up A Child’s Life Campaign. This campaign is an annual radio broadcast dedicated to granting wishes for kids. During the holiday season, wish kids, volunteers and donors talked about their experience while raising money.

For the last 25 years, Scott Anthony, the owner of Punxsy Pizza has participated in this campaign. For two days Punxsy Pizza sells an extra large pizza for $8.99 with 100% of proceeds going to Make-A-Wish.

“This is something that I came across 20-some years ago and I was really moved with the stories that were told by the wish kids and how it changed their lives and really helped out their whole family in general,” Anthony said.

And this year Punxsy Pizza broke its record by raising $7,393.50.

“People were just coming in and buying pizza like crazy in the last two days,” Anthony said. “Between actual pizzas made and ones that we just couldn’t possibly humanly make, almost 2000 pizzas were sold.”

The money will go directly to granting wishes for children in need. Most wishes cost around $5,000.

And none of this could be done without the support of the community.

“It is up to the community and the corporations and the clubs in the schools and everybody in the community to make those donations to grant those wishes for the kids,” Regional Manager Lacy Bair said.

Punxsy Pizza will continue to participate and give back to Make-A-Wish multiple times throughout the year in the future.