STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – PAWS Fest is taking place on Sunday to help a local shelter raise needed funds and spread the word about animal welfare.

The festival will be held Nov. 5 from 12:30 – 4:30 p.m. on the grounds of Centre County PAWS, the areas animal shelter and will feature food trucks, an adult beverage bar, carnival-inspired games and live music including performances by:

Sam Christensen from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m.

Veronica Auger and JR Mangan from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m.

Molly Countermine and Ken Baxter from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

There will also be many pet-related and pet-friendly vendors set up so both you and your four legged friend can get a treat.

The Tennis Toss will return to PAWS Fest this year and will begin at 3 p.m. Tennis balls are on sale now and each tennis ball purchased will give you one entry into a raffle with a grand prize of $1,000 in cash., a second place prize of $500 cash and a 3rd place prize of a customized large patio brick in PAWS memorial outdoor patio valued at $300.

Those entering the raffle do not need to be present at PAWS Fest in order to win.

According to a press release, the winning tennis balls will be retrieved by a PAWS superstar you won’t want to miss.

Money raised at this event will support the shelter in caring for animals and finding them new homes.

The event is free to attend for everyone – kids and social dogs included.