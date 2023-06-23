CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A local biker organization will be riding on Saturday to remember two longtime members and raise money for the State College Salvation Army.

The Centre Line Riders will host their third annual “Purple Ride” to honor the lives of two-lifetime members, Hal and Natalie Hallock. The event will also raise money for the State College Salvation Army.

Centre Line Riders, who are a part of ABATE (Alliance of Bikers Aimed Towards Education) are a local bikers group that promotes education on motorcycle safety, motorcycle awareness, and giving back to the community.

The group lost the Hallock’s in December 2019, who were very active in the community.

“It means a lot and the whole thing is in their honor,” Hemman said. “We are helping out kids and families in Centre County with the donations.”

The Purple Ride will take bikers on a 75-mile trip, while still doing good in the community.

“It’s about a 75-mile ride and we are making 3 stops in between,” Robert Hemman, a member of the Centre Line Riders said. “We are going to stop and drop some toys off. We will spend about 45 minutes at each establishment to give them a little business. The last stop will be at the Millheim Hotel.”

Money raised during the “Purple Ride” will go to the State College Salvation Army, an organization Centre Line Riders has partnered with for several years.

The case manager for the Salvation Army Elin Kjelgaard said last year’s Purple Ride helped hundreds of families.

“It comprises each qualifying family filling out a wish list and then we do our best to fill those wishes. We use the gifts that the purple ride provides for us to fill those needs,” Kjelgaard said.

Registration for the event begins at 10 a.m. at the Milheim Hotel, and riders will take off at noon.

The cost to ride in the event is $15 per biker and $10 per passenger. All proceeds will go to the State College Salvation Army. They will be selling shirts, bandanas, and more at the event.