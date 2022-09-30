FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Washington State man isn’t letting a bike accident from 14 years ago stop him from exploring the great outdoors.

Forty-year-old Ian Mackay, who’s paralyzed from the neck down, is going from Washington D.C. to Columbus, Ohio on his motorized chair along the Great American Rail Trail for a trip of about 500 miles in total.

He’s doing it for his non-profit Ian’s Ride, an organization to provide a more accessible outdoors.

He and his two friends Josh Blaustein and Jimmy Quenelle, who are biking the trail alongside him, made a quick stop in Ohiopyle in Fayette County on Tuesday to update WTAJ on their progress.

Mackay said the three travel about 40 miles a day before staying in a hotel.

“Any chance I get, I love to demonstrate the power of getting outside and how much it benefits people,” Mackay said.

Mackay’s life changed in 2008 when he was riding his bike and hit a patch of sand that sent him into a tree. His website says he couldn’t feel his arms or legs after his head hit the tree, and he’s been paralyzed ever since.

He said it took a while for him to grasp that he’d be unable to walk or use his arms or legs for the rest of his life, but he discovered nature was his best medicine.

“It took me a few years to finally figure out what my happy place was,” Mackay said. “And it turned out it was on a trail.”

He then started Ian’s Ride in 2016 after he set off on a wheelchair journey across the state of Washington.

He said with the help of a phone and proper accessibility settings, he was able to explore all on his own. But he quickly asked his friends to come along with him.

“One day he called me and asked me if I’d do a bike tour with him in his wheelchair,” Blaustein said, who met Mackay when he was Blaustein’s student at Cabrillo College in Santa Cruz, California. “Our friendship has been building since.”

Mackay’s current trip is his fourth long-distance adventure, and he’s invited friends and family on each and every one. He’s done two Sea to Sound excursions — three-day events on the Olympic Discovery Trail in Washington State with friends on bikes and other disabled adventurers.

Mackay said their current trip is different, however, in that it’s all on a designated trail, which he said is a good example of the accessibility he’d like to see in other areas.

“It’s as safe as it can be,” Mackay said. “It’s doable for people of all abilities and all ages.”

Mackay, Blaustein and Quenelle, alongside Mackay’s mom who follows the group along the way in a support van, started in D.C. on Sunday, September 18, and plan on arriving in Columbus this Sunday, October 2.

The group’s destination? The headquarters for Invacare, the creators of Mackay’s chair. The headquarters are in nearby Elyria, Ohio. Mackay hopes to learn more about his chair’s technology and what the company is doing to expand accessibility.